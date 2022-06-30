Conjoined twins from Telangana aspire to become chartered accountants

Conjoined twins Veena and Vani defied all odds to clear Class 12 board exams in first class and they now want to become chartered accountants.

While Veena scored 712, Vani got 707 in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

The 18-year-olds aspire to become chartered accountants. They expressed their aspiration before Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod when they called on the twins on Wednesday to congratulate them on their success.

The ministers assured Veena and Vani all support for their higher studies.

"I am so proud of Vani and Veena. God has a special place in his heart for special children like you. I wish you the very best," Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted after meeting the twins.

The conjoined twins had also done well in Class 10 board exams. Veena scored a 9.3 GPA while Vani got a 9.2 GPA.