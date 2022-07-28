Education and Inequality in 2022: How to Solve the Problem

By: Audrey Davis

We might think that we are far gone on the way to solving the inequality problem in education . Yes, we’ve made it much better in regards to who can gain a quality education. There are thousands of programs, resources, etc. Yet, education inequality is still something we worry about, even in 2022.

Sure, maybe you are doubting us. Maybe you are living in a major city in a well-developed country, one that we’d classify as a first-world country. But there are millions of people living in impoverishment. There are millions facing problems that we no longer have to deal with on a day-to-day basis. There is still a wide inequality in education. This may come due to resources, school buildings, access to such, cultural problems, poverty, wars, and pandemics (such as we saw during the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). So, what can we do to solve the problem? What can we do to advance equality in education even further? Let’s take a close look.

What Causes Education Inequality in 2022?

To start with, we have an income problem. This issue exists even in the so-called first-world countries. There are simply too many people living below the poverty line even in those places. Many kids live in families that cannot fully support them educationally. This problem was exposed during the online education brought upon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another aspect of school inequality is the uneven access to educational institutions, materials, and schooling in general. This comes about in countries with less economic stability. Such are many countries in Africa, for instance. There we can see a less developed system for pretty much everything. There are fewer schools, placed further apart. There are many causes for unequal education for girls in plenty of countries all over the world.

There is an issue that we have to raise due to other current events. Those are the wars. Yes, we consciously made this plural. The situation in Ukraine is just one of plenty such problems that we are still facing even in the 21st century. We can now see the impact much more clearly because it happened between much more developed countries. But there are such occurrences in other places, too. Such as in the Middle East. As we can clearly understand, this leads to a much wider inequality in the education system. This goes both for those who are in areas where there are fighting actions, and for the refugees that are fleeing their home countries to seek asylum.

How to Address Those?

We’d start with a basic tip for solving a part of the problem. That is, providing access to free resources for people all over the world. As we can see in The European Business Review , there are plenty of such already developed or in development. Sure, many of them are in English. We can make them more known to the English-speaking population. We can also help translate them on a voluntary base to aid in making them available for people out there who don’t know English. Such free resources can go a long way in closing the educational gap between social classes, economical levels, genders, and cultural and racial divides.

Another way to go is to support or even create foundations that are aimed at bringing education to the home of every child. Or at least bringing schools closer to children. For, as we saw, many kids simply don’t have where to go to school. There might be a lack of buildings suitable for usage, there might be transportation problems. Issues of all kinds can interrupt or fully inhibit the ability to do the simple act of going to school. If we address the roots or the final effect of such problems through charities, NGOs, and other such institutions, we can help solve the inequality gap and boost the education for all children.

Then again, we need to take some social, cultural, and religious issues into account. In many places all over the world, we can see that such problems interfere with some children’s abilities to go to school. We need to address them in the most appropriate way possible. Sure, we don’t have a foolproof method of doing this for any issue that’s on the table. But if we, as a community, try to implement such strategies that are going to help kids in those situations, we can certainly make one further step towards education for everyone, everywhere.

Finally, although we haven’t covered everything possible yet, we need to find methods of improving the financial situation for people both in the industrially-developed countries and in those who are still developing their economies and industries. Even if we don’t want it to be so, education costs money. For instance, when you browse for the best college essay writing service , one of your concerns is to find one that costs less. So, you can see how sometimes money can be an issue. If we try to solve this, we can hope to provide a much brighter future for lots of children. One instance coming from first-world countries is the USA and the cost of higher education there. As we know, higher education there costs a fortune and frequently requires student loans. Other places, such as India, have issues even with sending younger children to school. If parents are poor, they need their children to work (another pressing problem in those scenarios is child labor). Thus, they don’t send them to school at all, even at a younger age. Addressing such concerns can help in closing this gap in education.

Conclusion

So, we saw that there are many pressing issues in modern-day educational systems all over the globe. Some of them are cataclysm-induced, other are due to anthropological issues, third come due to a lack of sufficient finances. But no matter what is the cause, the effect is inequality in education. But we all know that quality education is a must if we wish not only individual success but advancement as a culture, society, industry, country-wise, and as humanity as a whole. So, we are faced with the need to try and find solutions to those difficult problems so that we can help achieve high-quality education for every child and adult out there who wishes such.

