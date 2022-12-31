YEAREND INTERVIEW: 'Providing school education to over 1 cr students of unauthorized Madrasas a priority'

A: Strictest punishments should be handed to the guilty to put brakes on crime against children in the country. Several steps are being taken to increase the rate of conviction. And they would be implemented properly in 2023. Most importantly, the POCSO cases need to be tracked. In that context, we have recently held a meeting with the Juvenile Police Units (in the districts of all states) and its officials. Besides, we also held talks with the lawyers and the judges of the POCSO court. The objective of the meeting was to find a solution by all the stakeholders tasked with providing justice to the children.