How The Royal Ballet School Offers Dancers Leading Academic Support and Pastoral Care

Helping Students Feel at Home

The Royal Ballet School cultivates a strong sense of community, and students enjoy a positive and warm environment where they feel valued and respected. The pastoral care system involves all teaching staff, both academic and artistic, as they pursue their duty of care to students. Several other groups have additional responsibilities, such as the healthcare team and school nurse, as well as the boarding teams that create a nurturing home-from-home environment for their boarders, building strong relationships and trust. Through this system and sense of belonging, students feel supported and welcomed.

Every student joining the School undertakes a full induction programme. Inductions vary between boarding houses but involve everything a student needs to feel at home and part of the School. White Lodge pupils are even welcomed with a special Royal Ballet School welcome teddy bear on their beds. Prior to their arrival, all new Year 7 students partner with a Year 8 student through the “guide and guideline” system. After new starters have gained their place at the School, they can attend “New Parents Day”, where they visit White Lodge and meet their older guides, who give the younger children a small gift along with a decorated ballet shoe.

Students who are new to other years are also allocated a guide or buddy to help them settle in and a tutor to provide academic support. Meanwhile, Upper School students attend an orientation weekend to learn about their new home and surroundings ahead of the first academic term.