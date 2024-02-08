How to Study for the GRE in Two Months?

By Tanisha Mitchell

According to data from the ETS, GRE test takers in India have increased from 56,782 in 2012-2013 to 114,647 test takers in 2021-22. This was a 63% increase from the year before (70,136 in 2020-21).

It is essential for international students who aim to pursue a Master’s degree or PhD in universities abroad to enrol for the GRE. The best universities worldwide shortlist offer preference to students with a required cut-off in the GRE General Test.

If the words of reputed education consultants of best GRE coaching online centres like AbroAdvice.com are anything to go by, while 2 months is a short period, it is still possible to make your best preparation. However, studying for the two-month exam demands immense commitment and concentration. You also need to comprehend your strengths and weaknesses on the exam.

To aid you, we will walk you through the rigorous schedule of a two-month study plan that students can follow to effectively raise their scores.

● Start with a Mock Test

Regardless of your study plan duration, when you start your GRE preparation, it's always wise to begin by taking a mock test. This is the most vital step as it allows you to become well-versed in the types of questions and gain a comprehensive understanding of the test's format and timing.

Besides, remember to simulate the test scenario as closely as possible whenever you take the mock test. If possible, find an empty room with zero distractions and take the exam within the specified time limit of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Additionally, once you have your mock test scores, you can review your performance in the exam by going through every question and answer. This is a vital step in the 2-month study plan, as by evaluating your strengths and weaknesses, you'll know whether your approach was suitable. If you still struggle, you can consult any eminent study abroad consultants on a reputed website like AbroAdvice.com.

● Assimilate Relevant Resources

The next step in your GRE 2-month preparation journey is to assimilate the material that will navigate you in the right direction. You can consider these impeccable resources below -

● GRE Prep Book - Finding incredible GRE books or online materials that work for you can help you hugely. Apart from covering the subject matter, these unique resources will also have practice questions and answers to test yourself on every section subtopic.

● Practice Tests and Sample Papers - Apart from the mock tests offered by the ETS, you can also find other GRE mock tests online. Often, online classes offer crash courses with a series of mock exams that can aid you through your final leg of preparation. You can also enrol in online courses offering sample tests when you plan your study.

● Flashcards - You can also make your word flashcards or download one of the many apps available with pre-made flashcards. This will help you remember the exam vocabulary, which is significant in the Verbal Reasoning section.

● Make a Study Schedule

After successfully evaluating your strengths and weaknesses, it is time to jot down your GRE study plan for 2 months. Making a plan is significant to stay consistent throughout your preparation journey. You can also stick it up on your wall so that you get reminders of your commitment daily in case you start to slack.

To stay committed in your preparation journey, we recommend you implement the below-enlisted strategies -

● Plan to study daily for at least 1.5 hours rather than once or twice a week. This way, you can stay in touch with the topics you learn and, thus, make constant progress, even if it's at a slow pace.

● Try to take four GRE full-length practice tests. The first test should be taken at the beginning of your study plan. Take your second mock test a month before the actual test and the remaining two in subsequent weeks before the test such that you take a practice test a week before the actual exam.

● Develop a Study Plan that Works for You

Once you have everything prepared, it’s time to start your actual study. You should also get your hands on the latest version of ‘The Official Guide to the GRE General Test,’ available on the official ETS website or an e-commerce portal like Amazon. You may also want to enrol in a prep class that can enable you to clarify your doubts and master strategic approaches to questions. Once you know the concepts, begin practising certain test questions.