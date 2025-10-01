Gehlot Condemns 'Shastra Poojan' Inside Rajasthan University; Police Action Against NSUI Workers

Jaipur, Oct 1: Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday visited a student from the NSUI in hospital who got injured in a police clash in Rajasthan University campus on Tuesday.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister also strongly condemned the recent incidents of violence at Rajasthan University, where RSS workers allegedly carried out a 'Shastra Poojan (weapon worship)' programme inside the university campus.

He further questioned the role of the university administration and called the event a dangerous precedent that goes against the spirit of educational institutions.

"It is highly irresponsible and condemnable that the university administration allowed a politically-affiliated organisation like the RSS to conduct a Shastra Poojan programme inside the campus," said Gehlot.

"Universities are meant to be centres of learning, not grounds for political and ideological aggression," he said.