NBEMS Tells Supreme Court It Had No Role in NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduction

It clarified that it had "no role whatsoever in the decision regarding reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025" and that the decision "falls exclusively within the domain" of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

According to the affidavit, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through a communication dated January 9, informed it that the qualifying percentile cut-off for the third round of NEET-PG 2025–26 counselling had been reduced and directed it to publish revised results accordingly.

"In compliance with the aforesaid direction, the answering Respondent published the Impugned Notice dated 13.01.2026 notifying the revised cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025," the reply said, adding that the revised results were forwarded to the MCC on the same day.

As per the revised criteria, the minimum qualifying percentile for Unreserved (UR) candidates was reduced to the 7th percentile (cut-off score 103 out of 800), for UR-PwD candidates to the 5th percentile (90 marks), and for SC/ST/OBC candidates to the 0th percentile, corresponding to a cut-off score of minus 40.

Placing data on record, the NBEMS informed the apex court that 95,913 additional candidates became eligible to participate in counselling pursuant to the lowering of the cut-off.

"From a perusal of the aforesaid table, it is ex facie apparent that pursuant to the lowering of cut off 95913 additional candidates have now become eligible to participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2025," the affidavit stated.

It further contended that any order passed in the present writ petition would directly affect these candidates, who are not before the Supreme Court, and "on this ground alone, the present petition is liable to be dismissed".

The NBEMS also drew attention to the dismissal of a similar challenge by the Delhi High Court in the Sanchit Seth vs National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences & Ors case.

In its January 21 decision, the Delhi High Court found no arbitrariness in the reduction of the eligibility percentile and held that the apprehensions regarding patient safety and dilution of merit were "unfounded and not based on any empirical study".