“Heads Must Roll”: CJI Surya Kant After NCERT Apology Over Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT admitted an “error of judgement” in including references to judicial corruption and suspended distribution of the Class 8 textbook, promising to revise the chapter
The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance, ordered seizure of all physical and digital copies, imposed a blanket ban, and issued show-cause notices to top officials.
The court called the content “objectionable,” demanded details of those involved in drafting the chapter, and said proceedings would continue until responsibility is fixed.
On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, NCERT issued an apology for the inclusion of “inappropriate textual material” in its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook. The apology was issued after strong objections were raised by the Supreme Court over a chapter referring to “corruption in the judiciary.”
In an official statement, NCERT said the content was the result of an “error in judgement” that had unintentionally occurred in the chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in Our Society.” It expressed deep regret, stating that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and had no intention of undermining any constitutional institution. “The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter,” the statement said.
The council also announced that distribution of the book had been put on hold and that the chapter would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities before the 2026–27 academic session. The statement ended by saying, “NCERT once again regrets this error of judgement and apologises while reiterating our resolve to continuously work for institutional sanctity and respect.” The apology came hours after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and expressed serious displeasure over the textbook’s content.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Liberal Party president, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada criticised both the NCERT and the judiciary, highlighting what he described as corruption and systemic delays in the justice system. “Our criminal justice system is lethargic, calcified, and unwilling to identify its own negligence,” he said. He further added that instead of bowing before the judiciary NCERT should have raised questions.
On February 26, 2026, the court heard the case. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, described the references as “objectionable” and “selective.” During the hearing, the court observed that the publication appeared to be a “calculated move” to undermine the dignity and authority of the judiciary.
The Bench ordered an immediate nationwide seizure of all physical and digital copies of the book, imposed a complete ban on its publication and circulation, and directed education authorities to submit compliance reports within two weeks. The court also issued show-cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy and NCERT Director Dr Dinesh Prasad Saklani, asking why action under the Contempt of Courts Act or other laws should not be initiated.
It sought details of the members of the syllabus committee involved in drafting the chapter and the minutes of meetings where the content was approved. “The two individuals who prepared the two chapters will never work with UGC or any ministry,” the Solicitor General assured. The court clarified that the proceedings were not meant to suppress legitimate criticism or academic debate.
The court said educational material should not present biased narratives capable of damaging public confidence in constitutional institutions. “While students begin to navigate the nuances of public life and institutional architecture, it is improper to expose them to a biased narrative at this age,” the Bench observed.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of the authorities and informed the court that only 32 copies of the book had entered the market and were being withdrawn. He assured that all digital versions would be taken down and the chapter would be reviewed by an expert team.
However, the Bench expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the apology had been conveyed, noting that the earlier NCERT press release lacked a clear expression of remorse. The court said it would later examine whether the apology was genuine or merely an attempt to avoid consequences. “Our friends in the media sent this notice. There is no word of apology in this,” CJI Kant said.
The controversy arose after NCERT released the textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Volume II.” The chapter in question listed corruption, case backlog, and shortage of judges as challenges faced by the judiciary. It cited data on pendency—around 81,000 cases in the Supreme Court, 62.40 lakh in High Courts, and 4.70 crore in subordinate courts—and referred to complaints received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised the issue before the court, stating that the legal community was deeply disturbed by the content. Chief Justice Kant remarked that no one would be allowed to defame the judiciary and that the matter appeared to involve a deeper conspiracy.
CJI Kant said, “We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible. Heads must roll. We will not close the case.” The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks and made it clear that proceedings will continue until responsibility is fixed and accountability ensured. “The original minutes of meetings wherein the offending chapter was deliberated and finalised shall be produced on the next date of hearing,” the court directed.
Suggested Reading: