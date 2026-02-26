“Heads Must Roll”: CJI Surya Kant After NCERT Apology Over Judicial Corruption Chapter

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, NCERT issued an apology for the inclusion of “inappropriate textual material” in its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook. The apology was issued after strong objections were raised by the Supreme Court over a chapter referring to “corruption in the judiciary.”

In an official statement, NCERT said the content was the result of an “error in judgement” that had unintentionally occurred in the chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in Our Society.” It expressed deep regret, stating that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and had no intention of undermining any constitutional institution. “The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter,” the statement said.

The council also announced that distribution of the book had been put on hold and that the chapter would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities before the 2026–27 academic session. The statement ended by saying, “NCERT once again regrets this error of judgement and apologises while reiterating our resolve to continuously work for institutional sanctity and respect.” The apology came hours after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and expressed serious displeasure over the textbook’s content.