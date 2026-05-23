UGC NET June 2026 Registration Ends Today: Here’s How To Apply At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Dates & Application Fee

Key Points:
The online application process for the UGC NET June session will be closing today on May 23, 2026
The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process online
The UGC NET June session written examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026
UGC NET 2026 Registration: The online application process for the UGC NET June session will be closing today on May 23, 2026. Earlier the National Testing Agency has also extended the deadline for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026. The UGC NET is the gateway to apply for the national-level examinations for the positions of the Assistant Professor And Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The UGC NET June session written examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026 in multiple shifts across the country.
The Admit Card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) UGC NET June 2026 examinations are expected to be released on June 15, 2026 on the official website of the National Testing Agency. The results for the same will be announced once the exams are finished.
Exam city intimation slip release: June 10, 2026
Admit card release: June 15, 2026
Examination dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026
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The students are advised to complete the registration process for the UGC NET 2026 June Examination today. The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process at the earliest.
Step 1. Do visit the official website at to complete the registration process.
Step 2. There will be a link for the UGC NET June 2026 registration available on the homepage.
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where students will be required to register using their login credentials.
Step 4. After submitting the login credentials, fill out your application form with required details.
Step 5. Upload the required documents and also submit the examination fee to complete the registration.
Step 6. Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Those candidates who are applying for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 must check the application fee for the online registration process. The exam fee will differ from categories to categories. Check details below.
General/Unreserved category: Rs 1150
General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 600y
SC/ST/Divyang (PwD) and Third Gender candidates: Rs 325
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Once the registration process for the UGC NET 2026 June session closes on May 23, 2026. The NTA will commence the application correction window to allow candidates to make limited edits or corrections in the given period of time. After that, exam city intimation slips will be released on June 10, followed by admit cards on June 15 on the official website of the NTA.
With the examination scheduled for June 22, 2026 the candidates now have limited preparation time left. Aspirants are advised to focus on revision, mock tests, and subject-wise practice to improve their grades and performance in the final examination phase.
[AV]
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