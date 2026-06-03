People Reject Dharmendra Pradhan: CVoter Survey Finds 58% NDA Voters Want Education Minister to Quit, Opposition Demands the Same

ACCORDING TO A CVOTER SURVEY conducted last week on May 28, 2026, 66.2% of voters agree that the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the mishandling of NEET and CBSE Class 12 examination. Among the participants, 58.2% of NDA voters and 72.1% of non-NDA voters want the Union minister’s removal, showing a major wave of distrust for the BJP government in the center.
The BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have been under fire over multiple failures in the way these central exams are handled. From NEET UG 2026 paperleak to Class 12 Board examination moving to On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system, the students have faced the brunt of these major errors from the testing agencies.
According to the CVoter survey, the majority of participants believe that the state of education has gotten worse under NDA rule, some even commenting that the opposition was more critical. The recent two factors in NEET and CBSE remain the biggest concerns among voters, majority of them even agreeing that their votes may shift based on the recent controversies.
The CVoter survey polled 1,346 participants of 18-55+ years of age. They were further divided based on their gender, voting preference in 2024, and whether they live in urban and rural areas for subgroup analysis.
As many as 60.6% respondents believe that NTA should be dismantled as a whole and the old decentralized method of conducting exams should be re-introduced. While 58.2% of NDA voters have the same feelings towards the exams-governing body, 68.1% of non-NDA voters hold the same opinion.
The majority of respondents agreed that the status of the current education system has deteriorated in the last five years. Almost 70% believe that a major shift is needed in how the government conducts Class 12 board examinations. It shows a discontent among the people irrespective of their ideology with many of the youth, who are major stakeholders of these decisions shaping their future voting patterns based on these incidents.
When the students, who were directly affected by CBSE and NEET mismanagement, were asked if it would change their voting preferences, a majority of them agreed. While the fairness of exams was not a major concern for many, a considerably low number of students show trust in the administration itself. 73.7% of those who voted for NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election said that these controversies will change their voting in the future while 71.5% of non-NDA voters said the same.
The opposition is jumping on the bandwagon, with the ruling party accruing a wave of distrust on the back of these controversies. The Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently demanded the resignation of the education minister, rebuking his incompetence in managing the National Testing Agency (NTA).
His remarks came following the transfer of the CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta. Gandhi terms these moves “cover-ups” to defend the Union Minister. He states that the opposition’s demands remain the same: removal of Dharmendra Pradhan and an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also announced his return to India from the United States to conduct a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, June 6, 2026. His post on X (formerly known as Twitter) has gone viral with users showing their support to the movement.
The recent CVoter survey backs this emotion and shows that the ruling party is losing trust not just among the youth but from their voter poll as well. The opposition is joining this wave to call for protests and asking for major reforms while the NDA government remains silent on any demands of removal of the Education Minister.
Who Owns CVoter?
Yashwant Deshmukh, a journalist, pollster, and political analyst founded CVoter in 2000. It has worked in collaboration with mainstream media giants like India Today, ABP News, Aaj Tak, Times of India, Republic TV and more. For over 25 years, it has been regarded as one of India's leading public opinion poll agency.
Suggested Reading: