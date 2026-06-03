People Reject Dharmendra Pradhan: CVoter Survey Finds 58% NDA Voters Want Education Minister to Quit, Opposition Demands the Same

ACCORDING TO A CVOTER SURVEY conducted last week on May 28, 2026, 66.2% of voters agree that the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over the mishandling of NEET and CBSE Class 12 examination. Among the participants, 58.2% of NDA voters and 72.1% of non-NDA voters want the Union minister’s removal, showing a major wave of distrust for the BJP government in the center.

The BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have been under fire over multiple failures in the way these central exams are handled. From NEET UG 2026 paperleak to Class 12 Board examination moving to On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system, the students have faced the brunt of these major errors from the testing agencies.

According to the CVoter survey, the majority of participants believe that the state of education has gotten worse under NDA rule, some even commenting that the opposition was more critical. The recent two factors in NEET and CBSE remain the biggest concerns among voters, majority of them even agreeing that their votes may shift based on the recent controversies.