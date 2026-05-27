NEET Scandal and the Broken Education System

Why on earth does the government treat education as nothing more than a stepchild? To put it plainly, it is too neglected! A glaring example of this is the latest NEET paper leak. It shows us clearly that our exam halls are no longer about “merit” but about money, muscle, and manipulation. Twenty-two lakh students sweated for months, only to discover that a “guess paper” was doing the rounds on WhatsApp. Is it not disgusting? Has this not robbed them of the future they worked so hard for?

Of course, small fry like Manish Yadav, Rakesh Mandavriya, P. V. Kulkarni, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar and other were arrested from Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra. Many alleged that they're just foot soldiers! Behind them stands a network of coaching mafias and corrupt officials who strike a kind of deals. The government, in its usual style, cancelled the exam and ordered a CBI probe. That probe I believe is nothing more than a lullaby. It may calm the public while the guilty sit back in cosy air-conditioned offices.