Keralam Man, 61, Gets Government Job 20 Years After Giving Exam, at the Age of Retirement

Telling about his life-long aspirations of having a government job, Majeed said, “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job.”



After receiving the advice memo, like Majeed did, the candidate is required to submit documents and take the role in three months. According to the report, no candidate assumed the position in 18 years. Thus, it wasn’t only about the broken dreams of an individual but the bizarreness of having the job post vacant for two decades that brings more attention to this story. A man who received the job offer not only after his rank list had expired but also after he is at the age of a pensioner is a deep-rooted bureaucratic error that remains ignored.

It once again shows a failure in allotment of government jobs. Even in 2026, the students keep waiting for results giving rise to more such absurd cases. Social media remains appalled by this case and reacted in a mix of amusement and awe.

“The Indian government system’s speed is unmatched. Bro applied in his youth and got the job just in time for his retirement plan,” a user said. Another wrote, “That’s why millions of dreams are shattered due to this corrupt system where there is a delay in every exam, delay in result, paper leak, corruption. how can we trust this system.”