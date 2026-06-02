Keralam Man, 61, Gets Government Job 20 Years After Giving Exam, at the Age of Retirement

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
Abdul Majeed, a 61-year-old Keralam native, got a shocking offer letter as he secured a government job 20 years after he gave the examination and 18 years after the rank list expired. The junior Arabic teacher role remained vacant despite multiple rounds with no candidates completing the process. It finally got to Majeed after he already passed the official age of retirement.
Majeed is a resident of Kalikavu in Keralam’s Malappuram district. He had given the Keralam PSC examination more than two decades ago in 2005. His name was initially recommended in the rank list as the junior Arabic teacher but it expired in 2008, according to Mathrabhumi. While it is a moment of elation for anyone to receive an offer letter for the government job, for Majeed it brought back the memories of dreams and hopes he once had.
Telling about his life-long aspirations of having a government job, Majeed said, “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job.”
After receiving the advice memo, like Majeed did, the candidate is required to submit documents and take the role in three months. According to the report, no candidate assumed the position in 18 years. Thus, it wasn’t only about the broken dreams of an individual but the bizarreness of having the job post vacant for two decades that brings more attention to this story. A man who received the job offer not only after his rank list had expired but also after he is at the age of a pensioner is a deep-rooted bureaucratic error that remains ignored.
It once again shows a failure in allotment of government jobs. Even in 2026, the students keep waiting for results giving rise to more such absurd cases. Social media remains appalled by this case and reacted in a mix of amusement and awe.
“The Indian government system’s speed is unmatched. Bro applied in his youth and got the job just in time for his retirement plan,” a user said. Another wrote, “That’s why millions of dreams are shattered due to this corrupt system where there is a delay in every exam, delay in result, paper leak, corruption. how can we trust this system.”
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