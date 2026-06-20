Nagpur Student Assigned to Abu Dhabi From NTA For NEET Re-Exam Without a Passport

"After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options. We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them mail. When we sent mail, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 pm on Saturday. We had given 3 districts as options but we now demand that Nagpur be given us as the Centre because he is shocked. There is no time to go to any other district. He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport," his father, Mohammad Talib, said. The student was reportedly so distressed that he did not even want to appear for the exam, but was eventually convinced by his mother.

Abdullah had given preference to Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his examination cities, all well within Maharashtra. The Abu Dhabi allotment shocked the family and triggered immediate outrage online. Following the discovery, the student's parents contacted the NTA helpline and lodged a complaint. NTA officials acknowledged that a technical glitch had caused the error and assured the family that corrective action would be taken.

The agency moved rapidly to address the backlash. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh confirmed the issue had been resolved, saying: "The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur."