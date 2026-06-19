Mumbai POCSO Court Grants 4-Day Bail to 18-Year-Old Rape Accused to Appear for NEET-UG Re-Test

The Advocates in the NEET Retest Bail Case

The teenager was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The advocate for the accused, Kapil Vishwas Zodge, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of offenders and incarcerated individuals. He also said that the young man accused in the case deserved an opportunity to appear for the examination and secure his academic future.

The advocate also contended that the accused needed time to prepare for the examination and that appearing for the test under police supervision could affect his mental state. Zodge told the court that the young man should be allowed to take the examination under normal circumstances rather than under custodial supervision.

The prosecution had a different view. Special Public Prosecutor Chaitrali Panshikar opposed the plea, saying that the nature of the case filed against the accused was serious. The prosecution argued that if permission was to be granted, he should only be allowed to appear for the examination under police escort for a single day.