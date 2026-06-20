Ram Mandir Needs CEO: Nripendra Misra Says There is No Order Among 1,500 Volunteers Amid Donation Theft Probe

NRIPENDRA MISRA, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman, called for a complete overhaul of the trust management amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged donation theft. According to the former IAS officer, there is lack of supervision, accountability, and compliance with established procedures in the Temple management.

While speaking with India Today, Misra alleges that the allegations of donation theft is not only a deep blow to devotees faith but also highlights corruption within the Temple management administration. “I have not formally submitted any proposal, but I have shared my views publicly. My firm opinion is that the entire management structure should be reorganised and entrusted to experienced professionals,” Misra said.

Misra is a retired IAS officer and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added, “At present, the management functions in a different manner. Most of the people working there are volunteers. They are informally told how to perform their duties, but there are no written orders, no fixed responsibilities and no proper distribution of work.”

According to him almost 1,500 people are working in the temple complex and there is no formal manner or order in how these people work.

Nripendra Misra Calls for full-time CEO at Temple

Former IAS officer, Nripendra Misra, believes that the management of the Ram Mandir should be handed over to someone experienced. Currently, the entire management is informal. “It’s a mini-city,” Misra said to India Today, while claiming that devotees from around the world visit the place, which is run by nearly 1,500 workers.

He later clarified that it shouldn’t be under any government official, but someone experienced should head the management. While talking to Hindustan Times, Misra said, “To ensure proper management of Ram temple, we need a fulltime CEO.”

See Also: Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Movement Leader Sends Letter in His Own Blood to CM Yogi Demanding Similar Probe in Mathura

When asked about the involvement of Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Misra avoided any comments, saying that there is no point in pointing fingers at any one person. He believes the 44-member staff involved in the counting of cash donations should be investigated as they did not fulfill their obligations to the Trust.

SIT Probe to Submit Report in 10 Days



On Monday, June 15, 2026, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of donation theft in Ram Mandir. The accusations caught fire after a sudden and irregular rise in Temple Trust members' wealth was observed. The SIT was given 15 days to submit its report.

Nripendra Misra showed trust in the three-member SIT probe while talking to HT. He said, “CM [Yogi Adityanath] has said that wait for 15 days and the entire truth will be out.”

As the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee, Misra visits Ayodhya regularly to manage the construction work with the last meeting taking place on June 13.

According to media reports, the SIT is questioning around 50 workers involved in the donation box counting and management. Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a close aide to general secretary Champat Rai, was reportedly questioned again on Friday as he is seen as a key suspect in the alleged theft. It is estimated that he swindled funds worth ₹50 crore for building lavish homes and buying luxury cars.



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