UPTET Exam City Slip​ 2026 Released: Here’s How To Download, Admit Card To Be OUT Soon

UPTET CITY INTIMATION SLIP 2026: The exam city intimation slip for the UPTET Examination 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission on their official website. Those candidates who have registered for the UPTET Exam 2026 will be able to download the city intimation slip by visiting the website and entering their details. The exam city slip can be downloaded via upessc.up.gov.in.

The UPESSC is all set to conduct the written examination on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026. According to the official notification, the UPESSC has released the UPTET city slip on June 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the UPTET recruitment 2026 can download their UPTET city intimation slip from the official website.

UPTET 2026 Exam Details

The UPTET is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates who are seeking a career as teachers in central government schools. The examination is conducted for Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8). The UPTET Exam City Slip official notice PDF also has details regarding the exam districts. According to the notice, the UPTET exam will be conducted at 955 exam centers across 60 districts.

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How to Download UPTET City Intimation Slip 2026

Step 1. Students should visit the official UPESSC website at upsssc.gov.in to download the exam city intimation slip.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UPTET 2026 City Intimation Slip available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter the required login credentials in the given field.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your UPTET 2026 City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check all the details mentioned on the UPTET 2026 Exam City Slip carefully.

Step 6. Download the city slip and save the document for further reference.

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UPTET 2026 Admit Card

According to the official notification released, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has mentioned the admit cards will be published soon. The candidates can download their UPTET admit card from the website commencing June 30, 2026. Earlier, it was expected on June 24, 2026. The candidates must note that an admit card is a crucial document, and you will not be able to sit for the examination.

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