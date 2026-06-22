CUET UG 2026: Final Answer Key Released, Results to be OUT Soon, Direct Link to Download Response Sheet Here

CUET UG 2026 RESULT: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 soon on their official website. The final answer key for the same has been declared by the NTA on their portal, now candidates are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared soon. Those candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2026 Examination will be able to check their scorecards online when released with the help of their login credentials.

The final answer key for the CUET UG 2026 was issued on June 21, 2026. The students can visit the official website of the NTA to download the final answer key to evaluate their performance. Those candidates who qualify the CUET UG 2026 entrance exams will be eligible for seeking admission into various undergraduate programs. Candidates can apply for the counselling process and select the colleges according to their preferences. Direct link to download response sheet.

See also: Foreign Candidates, NRI and Overseas Citizen of India can also apply for CUET-UG 2023

How to Download CUET UG 2026 Result

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to download their CUET UG 2026 Scorecard when released online:

Step 1. Students must visit the official CUET to download their Undergraduate scorecards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the CUET UG 2026 Result available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4. Submit the details in the given field and your CUET UG 2026 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission processes.

CUET UG 2026 Marking Scheme:

The students are advised to understand the marking scheme, it will help them to interpret their scores more accurately:

1. For Multiple-Choice Questions

Correct answer: +5 marks will be awarded

Incorrect answer: -1 mark will be deducted

Unanswered question: 0 mark

If a question is found to have more than one correct option, candidates who selected any of the correct answers will receive a total of five marks.

See also: CUET UG 2026 Exam Postponed: NTA To Announce Revised Schedule Soon, Check More Details Here

CUET UG 2026: Previous Year Trends

If we look up previous year trends of the CUET UG 2026 Result announcement, it was declared on July 4 in 2025 and July 28 in 2024. For 2026, with exams concluding on June 7, 2026 reports suggest a likely release in the last week of June, though no official date has been confirmed by the agency till now. The candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the NTA to stay updated with the latest information regarding the result announcement.

CUET UG 2026: What's Next?

Now, the CUET UG 2026 Final answer key has been released by the NTA, results will be announced soon. The candidates will be able to check their scores and percentile in Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 by entering their application number and password.

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