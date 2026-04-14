Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Interim Wage Hike to Workers Day After Noida Protest

Key Points
The Uttar Pradesh government announced an interim hike in minimum wages across worker categories following protests in Noida.
Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will see up to a 21% increase, with similar revisions for semi-skilled and skilled workers.
The government plans to constitute a Wage Board to determine long-term wage structures while urging industries to ensure fair pay and worker benefits.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, has announced an interim increase in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, just a day after violent protests by workers that took place in Noida.
The state government has clarified that it has not raised the minimum wage to Rs 20,000 per month and has rejected claims suggesting otherwise. It emphasised that employers must adhere to the notified rates.
In an official statement, the government noted that the revision of minimum wages is being carried out at the national level under the Labour Codes. The aim is to provide a uniform baseline minimum wage across the country to ensure fair and just remuneration for workers. Consultations with all stakeholders are also underway in this regard.
The objective of this initiative is to ensure that workers across the country are provided with a uniform baseline minimum wage to ensure just and fair remuneration. Currently, the industry is facing global and economic challenges. The prices of raw materials for industries have increased, and exports have declined. Furthermore, the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering. In such a situation, it is crucial to adopt a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties, industry and workers, to reach a decision.
UP State Government's Statement
The statement highlighted the current challenges faced by the industry, including rising raw material prices and declining exports due to global and economic pressures. It acknowledged that the concerns and demands raised by workers are valid and deserve serious consideration. In such circumstances, the government stressed the need for a balanced and harmonious approach between industry and workers while making any decision.
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After holding discussions with all stakeholders, the government decided to implement an interim hike in minimum wages. A Wage Board will be constituted next month to begin the process of finalising the minimum wage based on its recommendations.
As part of the interim measure, effective from April 1 retrospectively, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased by up to 21 per cent across the state. In Noida and Ghaziabad (Gautam Buddha Nagar), unskilled workers will receive a 21 per cent hike, taking their monthly wage from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690. In areas with municipal corporations, the hike is 15 per cent, raising wages to Rs 13,006 per month. In the remaining parts of the state, the increase is 9 per cent, resulting in Rs 12,356 per month.
For semi-skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, the monthly wage has been raised from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059. For skilled workers in the same region, it has increased from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 per month.
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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to industry bodies to ensure that workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, along with regular overtime payments, weekly holiday bonuses, social security benefits, and a safe and respectful workplace, particularly for women workers.
The government strongly condemned the illegal activities carried out by "anarchist and external elements" during the protests and has directed authorities to identify such elements and take strict action against them.
The protests in Noida erupted after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in minimum wages for various categories of workers. Workers in Noida demanded a similar increase, pointing out that their counterparts in the neighbouring state were being paid more for comparable work. The demonstrations turned violent, prompting the state government to respond swiftly with the interim wage revision.
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