Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Interim Wage Hike to Workers Day After Noida Protest

The statement highlighted the current challenges faced by the industry, including rising raw material prices and declining exports due to global and economic pressures. It acknowledged that the concerns and demands raised by workers are valid and deserve serious consideration. In such circumstances, the government stressed the need for a balanced and harmonious approach between industry and workers while making any decision.

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After holding discussions with all stakeholders, the government decided to implement an interim hike in minimum wages. A Wage Board will be constituted next month to begin the process of finalising the minimum wage based on its recommendations.

As part of the interim measure, effective from April 1 retrospectively, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased by up to 21 per cent across the state. In Noida and Ghaziabad (Gautam Buddha Nagar), unskilled workers will receive a 21 per cent hike, taking their monthly wage from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690. In areas with municipal corporations, the hike is 15 per cent, raising wages to Rs 13,006 per month. In the remaining parts of the state, the increase is 9 per cent, resulting in Rs 12,356 per month.

For semi-skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, the monthly wage has been raised from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059. For skilled workers in the same region, it has increased from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 per month.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to industry bodies to ensure that workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, along with regular overtime payments, weekly holiday bonuses, social security benefits, and a safe and respectful workplace, particularly for women workers.

The government strongly condemned the illegal activities carried out by "anarchist and external elements" during the protests and has directed authorities to identify such elements and take strict action against them.

The protests in Noida erupted after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in minimum wages for various categories of workers. Workers in Noida demanded a similar increase, pointing out that their counterparts in the neighbouring state were being paid more for comparable work. The demonstrations turned violent, prompting the state government to respond swiftly with the interim wage revision.