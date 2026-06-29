CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon: Here’s How To Check Marksheet Via Digilocker, Expected Release Date

THE CBSE is all expected to announce the results for the second board exam for class 10th on their official website soon. All those students who have appeared for the second board examination can check the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 by using their login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

According to the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education has provided an opportunity to CBSE Class 10th students to improve their marks in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet when it is released online.

The CBSE declared the Class 10th main exam result 2026 on April 16, 2026. The overall passing percentage stood at 93.70 percent. In the main examination, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 percent, while boys stood at 92.60 percent.

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Steps to check CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

Step 1. Students must visit the official DigiLocker website or open the app to check the result.

Step 2. Then, you have to sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

Step 3. There will be an option for the CBSE Board Results for Second Phase 2026 on the homepage.

Step 4. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter the required details and submit.

Step 5. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it for future reference.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th second board exam result online

Here, we bring to you easy steps through which you can check your second board exam result:

Step 1. Students should visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in .

Step 2. There will be a link for the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Second Board Results 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students will be required to enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the CBSE Class 10th board exam result 2026 carefully and take a printout for future reference.

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When will the CBSE Class 10th second board exam result come out?

In an official notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education dated June 25, 2025, it had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be announced in June 2026. With only two days remaining in the month, 10th improvement exam marksheets are expected anytime now. The students are advised to keep their admit cards and login credentials ready to check their result.

The CBSE will not release a topper or merit list with the result to discourage unhealthy academic competition. According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be released with the class 10th second board exam result for further admission process.

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