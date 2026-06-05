CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026: Steps To Check Result Via UMANG & Digilocker App, Details Here

CBSE CLASS 10th RESULT 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to declare the class 10th second board examination result 2026 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the class 10th second board examination 2026 will be able to check their results and can download their scorecards by using their login credentials when the results are out.

The second board exam for class 10th was conducted from May 15, 2026 to May 21, 2026 in offline mode. According to official board data, over 6.68 lakh students appeared for the second board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE board officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has announced a date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 10th second board exam result 2026.

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps To Check Online

Those students who appeared for the class 10th second board examinations 2026 are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to check the CBSE Class 10th second board exam result online:

Step 1. Students should visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. There will be a link for the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Second Board Results 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students will be required to enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the CBSE Class 10th board exam result 2026 carefully and take a printout for future reference.

How to download CBSE 10th Result via UMANG App:

Step 1. Students must first download the UMANG app from Google Playstore to check their CBSE Class 10th board exam result when declared.

Step 2. When you open the UMANG APP, you will be required to enter the login credentials such as registration number/ mobile number.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where the CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link will be displayed.

Step 4. CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen.

Step 5. Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and even keep a printout for further procedures.

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How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Step 1. Students must visit the official DigiLocker website or open the app to check the result.

Step 2. Then, you have to sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

Step 3. There will be an option for the CBSE Board Results for Second Phase 2026 on the homepage.

Step 4. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter the required details and submit.

Step 5. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Official Websites

The students can visit the below mentioned websites to check their CBSE Class 10th second board examination result 2026. Also, students can also access their class 10th marksheets through UMANG and Digilocker applications.

cbse.gov.in - CBSE’s main website results.cbse.nic.in - Government of India’s result portal digilocker.gov.in – For digital marksheets and certificates

The students are advised to keep visiting the official result portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education to stay updated with the latest information regarding the CBSE 10th result 2026 for second board examinations.

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