'Not Even a Single Mark Increased': Class 12 Student Vedant Reacts to CBSE Re-Evaluation Result After Answer Sheet Mix-Up

THE CBSE class 12th student, Vedant Srivastava has raised serious concerns and after sharing that another student's answer copy was uploaded under his roll number. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the re-evaluation results on their official portal on June 21, 2026. Vedant said that despite applying for a review of several answers, his Physics marks have not increased in the re-evaluation process.

Vedant’s answer-sheet mix-up exposed flaws in this year's post-result process and he has finally received his re-evaluation result but he is not happy with it. He said the re-evaluation procedure did not lead to any increase in marks for the disputed Physics paper.

‘Not Even a Single Mark Increased’ Vedant posted on his X Account. After receiving his re-evaluation results, class 12th student Vedant shared on his X handle, "Hello everyone, I got my revaluation results and I had applied for 11 questions. And I have only got a two-mark increase in my revaluation results. He further added that in his Physics answer sheet, not even a single mark was increased. Only one mark increased in my Maths, and another one increased in my Computer Science.”

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Vedant's case made headlines on social media after he claimed that the Physics answer sheet shared on the CBSE’s official website during the verification process was not his. Instead, he was given another student's answer book, raising serious questions on how the verification has been done. The CBSE authorities admitted that there had been an accidental exchange of answer sheets. The board later shared Vedant’s correct Physics answer sheet.

Once the correct answer sheet was reviewed by the panel of experts, Vedant's Physics marks were increased from 65 to 74. He believed that some of his answers deserved more marks and to get clarity he applied for a re-evaluation of the corrected answer sheet.

Vedant Called "Pakistani" for Questioning CBSE

Vedant’s post caught attention and garnered 3.2 million views and the matter became the highlight on social media. Several users on X accused Vedant for degrading the reputation of CBSE and also asked him why his X handle location showed “South Asia.” Some gave him tags like “anti-national” and called him “Pakistani.”

See also: Called ‘Pakistani’ for Questioning CBSE”: Class 12th Vedant Finally Gets Correct Physics Answer Sheet

What was the CBSE Controversy?

On May 23, 2026, the controversy took place when a class 12th student Vedant Srivastava mentioned on his X handle that a wrong answer sheet of Physics exam had been uploaded under his roll number, which did not belong to him. When he checked the handwriting and other details he got to know that it was not his answer sheet, which raises serious concern on how answer sheets are being evaluated during the re-evaluation process.

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)

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