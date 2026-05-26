Called ‘Pakistani’ for Questioning CBSE”: Class 12th Vedant Finally Gets Correct Physics Answer Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has shared the answer sheet of class 12th board examination 2026 with the students after the re-evaluation process concluded. A class 12th student, Vedant has raised serious concerns and shared on his X account that he had earlier shared another student’s answer copy which was uploaded under his roll number. After comparing handwriting and writing patterns he asked for investigation. He also mentioned that evaluation is being conducted on another student’s answer sheet, which is leading to wrong results.

On May 23, 2026 the controversy took place when a class 12th student Vedant mentioned on his X handle that a wrong answer sheet of Physics exam had been uploaded under his roll number, which did not belong to him. When he checked the handwriting and other details he got to know that it was not his answer sheet which raises serious concern on how answer sheets are being evaluated during the re-evaluation process.

There are several students who are now scrutinizing photocopies of the released marksheets by the Central Board of Secondary Education. They are complaining about the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system also in which the copies are being checked. A student named Sanjana has also posted on X, stating the CBSE has replied to our email and confirmed the concern about the Chemistry answer sheet that we raised was valid.

From ‘Antinational’ to Vindicated:

Initially, when Vedant shared the answer sheet problem on X, he received proper support. In a new series of tweets shared on X, Vedant confirmed that CBSE officials intervened to resolve the issue on priority. Vedant further stated…

“We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening (May 25) and have sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged.”

See Also: AP EAMCET 2026: Provisional Answer Key Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps To Download, Objection Fee & Other Details

Vedant asks for broader investigation:

When Vedant received his correct answer sheet, he refused to let the matter drop. He highlighted and urged for a broader investigation by the official on this particular matter, also said that other students are suffering in silence from similar clerical errors.

“I urge CBSE to look into this answer sheet exchange issue more clearly and deeply for all the other students who are facing this same issue as me,” Vedant posted.

He raised the discrepancy via a post on his X handle, sharing his side of the story. He also shared side-by-side screenshots of his English and Computer Science answer sheets to let people know that the earlier Physics answer sheets were not his.