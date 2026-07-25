Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case: Who Is Bijendra Gupta? Key Accused Arrested in Bihar

A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH has been achieved in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case as Bijendra Kumar Gupta has been arrested by Bhiwani Police in Bihar on July 24, 2026. Nearly a month after the Maharashtra TET 2026 exam was postponed over the question paper leak issue.

Bijendra Kumar Gupta was arrested, who was living under a false identity in Bihar. Gupta had been absconding for several days. A special team of Bhiwandi Police carried out a search operation in Bihar and successfully apprehended him.

According to police officials, Bijendra Gupta was the main accused and mastermind behind the Maharashtra TET paper leak controversy. Previously also, he has been involved in paper leak cases across various states and was also arrested in murder case.

The police said that he was arrested multiple times but would abscond after securing bail. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in connection with the TET paper leak case has increased to 14.

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More arrests in Maharashtra TET Paper Leak

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Maharashtra TET paper leak case has already arrested three accused in connection with the paper leak. The accused have been identified as Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh, and Sonu Singh. According to police, Sonu Singh runs a photocopy shop in Bihar. Bijendra Gupta prepared fake identity cards, printed the leaked paper, and made multiple copies for paper leaking purposes.

The police also recovered fake identity cards belonging to Bijendra Gupta from Sonu's possession. Mithun Singh is Bijendra Gupta's brother-in-law, he was also involved in the paper leak controversy. He was arrested in Patna, Bihar.

What is Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case?

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed on June 27, 2026 before a day it was scheduled to take place. After police in the Thane district detected that a certain part of the question paper had allegedly been leaked.

Three people were arrested in connection with the case. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale to investigate the paper leak controversy, according to PTI.

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The investigation team found that the paper leak racket has been extended across Delhi, Agra, Bihar and Haryana. The SIT arrested Suman Kumari Gupta, wife of the alleged mastermind Bijera Gupta, from Patna after financial transactions and call records reportedly linked her to him.

During the initial investigation, the team found that the confidential question papers were allegedly sourced from Mahim Patran Pvt. Ltd, a private printing press in Agra, Uttar Pradesh for paper leaking purposes.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the revised examination schedule for the Maharashtra TET 2026 will be announced soon, adding that the government will ensure that the TET examination is conducted smoothly.

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