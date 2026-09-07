AI Is Making You Dumb: Study Shows Students Using AI Can Score Higher In Homework, But Eventually Fail in Exams

BE HONEST, how many of you used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to score better in your school or college assignments? It's no secret that this technology has weeded its way into classrooms, with students increasingly relying on this technology to complete their class assignments and boost their scores. And why wouldn’t they? AI tools — such as chatbots like ChatGPT and DeepSeek — offer students a free or low-cost way to finish their assignments timely and achieve good scores. These tools may also help students in understanding concepts better as per their liking, something they might not get to with their teachers. But this practice has a downside: a recent research study points that students using AI may score higher in their homework, but eventually they fail in exams.

The research survey, titled “The Generative AI Learning Penalty: Evidence From Chinese Secondary Education” was conducted in June 2026. Researchers David Stromberg of Stockholm University and Victor Lei and Wu Yanhui of University of Hong Kong tracked 26,811 pupils aged between 12-18 years of age to assess the impact generative AI has on exam scores and learning. The study was conducted in areas where AI adoption has been the fastest.

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AI and Education

The use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly common among students and school-going children. A survey conducted last year by Chegg, an American ed-tech firm, found that 80% of university students in developed countries use AI for their studies. More recent surveys have reported even higher usage, with 94% of students in Britain and 93% in Germany saying they use the technology.

Several countries have been quick to adopt AI in education. China, for instance, requires students to receive at least eight hours of AI education each year. In the Gulf region, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have also started including AI in their school curricula. AI chatbots can help students complete their work more quickly and easily. However, what happens when students do not have access to the technology? How much of what they learned by doing their homework remains with the students, and how much of the work was essentially done by the machine?

Faster Homework, Poorer Exam Performance? What The Research Study Reveals

To explore this question, researchers David Stromberg and Yanhui Wu conducted one of the largest studies of its kind by tracking around 26,811 students between the ages of 12 and 18 in China over a period of 30 months. Their research compiled data from homework, monthly closed-book examinations and high-stakes entrance tests covering nine subjects. The findings showed a clear difference between students completing schoolwork and them actually retaining what was learned.