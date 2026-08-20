What's On Gen Z’s Mind About Politics? C-Voter Survey Reveals Majority Feel Political Parties Don't Understand Their Concerns, Social Media Key Factor Behind Voting Decisions

ONE THING HAS BECOME CONCRETE in the aftermath of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest — the role of Gen Z in the status quo. Gen Zs are quick-witted, stubborn to a fault, and direct in what they want and need from their political leaders. The role this younger generation — constituting about 35% of India’s total population (as per a 2026 India Today report) – will play in the imminent political scenario has become so evident that political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have shifted their communication strategy to better converse with the Gen Z and understand their preferences and concerns.

In a bid to assess Gen Z and their political preferences, the Centre for Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research, or C-Voter, conducted an online survey of over 1,270 participants aged between 18 and 35 and recorded their responses. The survey was conducted on August 8, 2026, via computer assisted telephone interviews. The participants were further segregated based upon political preferences of the responses, with three categories — supporters of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), supporters of the opposition, and others. These preferences were recorded based upon the recent-most election results.

It's important to note that the results of the survey have a margin of error of (±) 5% error, meaning that the actual results could vary by 5% in either negative or positive direction.

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Gen Z Feels Political Parties Don't Understand Their Concerns

The C-Voter survey pointed towards a disconnect between political parties and Gen Z. A clear majority of the participants — total 59% across all political preferences — think that political parties do not understand the concerns of Gen Z. Among NDA supporters, 54% held the view, while the percentage among opposition supporters was 64%, and in the “other” category it was 59%.