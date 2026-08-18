TECHNOLOGY, IN THE WRONG HANDS, can have drastic consequences. Any kind of technology is inherently neither bad nor good, it depends upon the intent of the person using it. In a chilling case of technology gone horribly wrong, an American teen used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT in murdering his mother and younger brother. The teen has been identified as 17-year-old Arjun Aravind, hailing from Massachusetts, United States (US). Arjun had used ChatGPT to search for “theoretical ideas or fantasy stories” about the killing of his family, after which he murdered his mother Sudha Venkatesan (45) and his brother, Siddharth Aravind (14).

Police have taken the teen into custody, wherein he has been charged with double murder, assault, and battery. On August 17, 2026, Arjun was produced before a court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and other charges.

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Teen Searched "Fantasy Stories" About Killing Family on ChatGPT

Talking to reporters, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan stated that Arjun had recently been demonstrating some “concerning behavior,” including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family. “He was engaged in the use of ChatGPT in creating fantasy stories, kind of the Gothic novel kind of stories, asking questions, creating characters, asking what about this, if this happened to that, and they seem to appear to relate to threats to his family not surviving,” the district attorney continued.

Police officials recovered a damaged, bloody laptop, and a knife-like bent object from the crime scene, allegedly the murder weapon Arjun used. The exact cause of the two deaths remains ascertained as of yet as police investigation is still underway.

Arjun’s father said that the teenager had displayed behavioral issues over the past year, prompting the family to hide knives from him.

Arjun was ordered to remain in custody without bail and undergo a mental health evaluation. The court has scheduled a probable cause hearing for September 11, 2026.

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How Did The Crime Happen?

The tragic incident happened on August 11, 2026, allegedly in the early hours of the day. Arjun’s father left their home located in Acton — a suburb outside Boston, Massachusetts — for work at around 7AM. This was the last time he saw his wife Sudha and his younger son, Siddharth. When a tutor arrived for an appointment at 4 PM, nobody answered the door, and Arjun’s father couldn't reach out to his family either. Panicked, he then dialed the police and requested a welfare check. Officials reached the house around 6:37 PM, finding Siddharth’s body on the first floor with “massive trauma to the head.” They found Sudha’s body in the basement with “heavy trauma” to her head and a “puncture” wound to her stomach.

Police found Arjun about 13 miles away in a parking lot near Wayland town, where he was sitting inside his mother’s car with a large stock of cereal and protein bars. His defense attorney, Debra DeWitt, stated to reporters that the teen didn't even realize that his mother and brother were dead until police arrived to arrest him. “He was in shock,” DeWitt said, adding that Arjun was a young man with some issues and that she believed the system had failed him. Arjun had previously been reported missing last year, but police had treated the case as a runaway incident.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)