Saturday, April 3, 2021
Business Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March
Business

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

The monthly growth is the best-ever performance so far

Exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28 percent growth in March. Pixabay

In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28 percent growth in March. India’s total merchandise exports during this period were $34 billion as compared to $21.49 billion in March 2020 registering a jump of 58.23 percent.

The monthly growth is the best-ever performance so far. The sudden jump in outbound shipments offers hope of sustained growth in the sector in the coming months on the back of vaccine roll-out and containment of virus spread. With major economies of the world including India taking steps to boost demand and enhance business activities, international trade could reach the pre-Covid level sooner than expected.

“The strong growth in exports of engineering goods in the month of March suggests a bright outlook for the sector but one needs to be cautious before arriving at any conclusion on the basis of the short-term surge,” said EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai.

ALSO READ: Global Rollout Of Vaccines Likely To Boost Exports In Upcoming Months

“Despite downside risks in view of new virus strains and possible disruption in the trade we remain optimistic given that the government has taken a number of measures to make India manufacturing hub and export competitive.”

A stellar performance by the engineering goods sector pushed the overall merchandise exports in March. It is among the major commodity groups of export which recorded positive growth during March 2021 along with iron ore, electronic goods and gems, and jewelry. Engineering items account for about 25 percent of India’s total global exports in the goods sector and are one of the largest foreign exchange-earners. It employs nearly 4 million skilled and semi-skilled workers. (IANS/SP)

Load more

