Amber Heard lost $50mn due to domestic violence allegations against Depp

An entertainment industry expert has testified that Hollywood actress Amber Heard lost $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income over claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against former husband and star Johnny Depp.

Heard's team called the expert, Kathryn Arnold, as well as a psychiatrist and an orthopedic surgeon as the defamation trial began its sixth and final week. Heard's lawyers were also expected to call Depp to the stand on Monday, but they ultimately decided they did not need his testimony, reports Variety'.

Depp previously testified over four days in April.

Heard's side is seeking to prove that she suffered a severe career setback after Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, accused her of perpetrating an "abuse hoax" in 2020.

Arnold testified that Heard cannot find work in major studio projects because of the volume of online vitriol she continues to face.

"In the industry, they like her work," Arnold said.

"But they can't work with her right now."

Arnold compared Heard's earnings to a series of other "comparable" actors -- Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, and Chris Pine -- to conclude what her career trajectory could have looked like, were it not for Waldman's statements.

Heard earned $1 million for her role as Mera in 'Aquaman', which grossed $1 billion in 2018, and $2 million for 'Aquaman 2', due out next year.