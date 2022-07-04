Amber Heard's lawyer requests that the defamation trial result be overturned in court

Amber Heard wants the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp to be tossed out. The 'Aquaman' actress's attorney filed a motion requesting that include the $10.35 million in damages awarded to Depp by the jury.

In addition to Heard's attorneys arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, the 43-page document submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court also calls "to investigate improper juror service", 'Variety' adds.

It claimed that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing the person's birth year as 1945.

Heard's lawyers wrote, "This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury."