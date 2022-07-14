Court orders Britney Spears' father to testify and provide documentation

A judge ruled that pop singer Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition and produce all documents that are being requested by the pop star's team.

According to Variety, the judge ordered Spears' father to be deposed within the next 30 days in Los Angeles.

Judge Brenda Penny ordered Spears' father to produce all documents related to electronic surveillance.

This move favors the singer and indicates that the court believes it has reason to further inquire into shocking allegations that Jamie Spears had hired a security firm that put his daughter under surveillance throughout her conservatorship, with allegations of monitoring her phone and bugging her bedroom to record her private conversations.

Before the judge ruled on these motions, Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked the judge to give his team access to documents from the singer's team to help prepare for his client's deposition, reports Variety.

"It's a deposition. Not an ambush," Weingarten said in the courtroom before Judge Penny ruled against his request.

The hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse was heated with the fiery debate between Weingarten and the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Wednesday's hearing marked a big victory for the singer, who has been fighting against her father in a continuous legal battle ever since her conservatorship was terminated last year.

Spears was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 by her father, who acted as her sole conservator for most of the 13 years.

After more than a decade of fighting against the arrangement, Spears' father was suspended by the court in September 2021, and the conservatorship was ultimately terminated in November 2021. Despite the singer's newfound freedom, her legal team's battle has remained messy with no resolution from either side.