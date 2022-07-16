J-Hope of BTS introduces his debut studio album and provides the track listing

South Korean rapper and a member of boy band BTS -- Jung Ho-Seok, professionally known as J-Hope, has released his debut studio album titled 'Jack in the Box. The first song from the album, 'More', presents a change of pace.

Featuring rap verses and a rock band in the chorus, the track is something that would have been hard to do within the context of BTS, reports Variety.

Talking about why he chose 'More' as the first song to be released from the album, J-Hope told Variety that "There is a clear reason why I chose More as the first track to be released. I wanted to express a little bit of a darker side of me, as J-Hope, as an individual. This song is very powerful, and the feeling that you might have got when you first listened to this song is probably definitely reflected on all the other tracks in the album."

He mentioned, "I'm not saying that rap sound is the main theme or the focal point of my album. However, the overall flow or style is kind of consistent throughout all the tracks. You'll probably understand better once you hear the full tracks after the album is released in a few days. This album is full of this type of particular style, and it reveals a little darker side of me, a different aspect of myself. But I ask for your great support once it's released."