TV Preview: What to watch this coming week, from new shows to twists in stories

For all those TV buffs who love to watch their favorite shows on a small screen while sitting inside their homes comfortably, there is a lot more to watch out for in the coming week.

From the beginning of the 14th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to popular actress Sara Khan making an entry in the fictional show 'Spy Bahu', here we look at a few updates about upcoming shows and new twists in the daily soaps that will keep you hooked to your TV sets.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a kind quiz-based reality show, 'KBC 14' is all set to start on August 7. Marking 75 years of Independence, the show will be starting with several celebrities on the sets including Aamir Khan, sports stars like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award, and Major DP Singh, India's first blade runner.

As the makers always try to add something new to the show in every season, this time also they have made certain changes like the highest prize money. Unlike the last season in which the highest prize money was Rs 7 crore, this year it is Rs 7.5 crore.

The other highlights of the season include 3 lifelines - Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend, and 50:50.

'KBC 14' is going to start on August 7 at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sanjog

Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma starrer 'Sanjog' is all about two mothers, Amrita and Gauri, who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their selves.

Shefali will be seen playing a soft-hearted mother, Amrita, Kamya portrays Gauri, a materialistic person who dreams of living a luxurious life.

The show is starting on August 22 on Zee TV.

Spy Bahu

The chemistry between Sejal and Yohan (played by Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim respectively) has hooked the viewers.

Currently, in the show, viewers have seen Sejal's journey as a spy and a newly-wed wife. While Sejal and Yohan are getting closer in their relationship day by day, there is a new twist in the storyline and that will be coming with the entry of popular TV actress Sara Khan as Mahira.

Mahira is entering to expose Sejal's secret of being a spy. She is going to create a lot of disturbances in the peaceful life of Sejal and Yohan.

Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim starring fictional drama 'Spy Babu', is about a spy named Sejal (Sana Sayyad) falling in love with a young boy, Yohan(Sehban Azim), who is a suspected terrorist.

'Spy Bahu' airs Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm on Colors.