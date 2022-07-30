Chris Rock receives an apology from Will Smith for his unacceptable Oscars night slap

A contrite Will Smith has opened up about the controversy surrounding his assault on Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards, offering his most unvarnished thoughts about an altercation that has marred his public image, despite being named Best Actor.

In an emotional YouTube post, according to 'Variety', Smith addressed why he did not apologize to Rock when he accepted the Best Actor prize for his work in 'King Richard' shortly after he charged the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut.

"It's all fuzzy," Smith said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."