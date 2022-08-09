Pete Davidson is receiving trauma therapy after Kanye's online criticisms

Comedian Pete Davidson has been in "trauma therapy" largely due to rapper Kanye West's attacks on social media.

The news was confirmed by several sources on Page Six.

Beginning in April, 'The King of Staten Island' star, 28, has been seeking help following his feud with the rapper for dating his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for (Pete), and he's had to seek out help," an insider told People, who first reported the story on Monday.

The source stressed that, despite calling it quits last week, Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship".

On August 5, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Davidson and Kim, 41, had called quits after nine months of dating.

Kanye has continuously criticized Davidson, who he dubbed Skete, ever since he was first linked to Kardashian in October 2021.