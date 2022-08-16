Adele is madly in love with her sports agent beau Rich Paul

English singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for tracks like 'Hello', 'Rolling In The Deep' and 'Skyfall', recently opened up on her romance with her beau Rich Paul.

She also responded to rumors of being engaged to an American sports agent, reports Mirror.co.uk'.

The 'Chasing Pavements' hitmaker and sports agent were first romantically linked in May 2021 and their romance appears to have gone from strength to strength ever since.

According to 'Mirror.co.uk', rumors of Adele and 40-year-old Rich moving in together in May and getting engaged have been rife since the singer flashed a huge sparkling ring on her wedding finger in February this year.