Triple crisis of Bollywood: no bankable stars, no original scripts, & an overpriced market

Bollywood is facing an existential crisis it has never experienced in its lifetime. In a country where the top-end model of the Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period extending up to February 2024, and the most recent date for a U.S. visa interview is some time in June 2024, you can just walk into a Hindi film screening anytime, anywhere, because no one's watching what's coming out of Bollywood.

With a loaded release calendar, starting with the VFX-heavy Brahmastra' and going up to Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated 'Jawan' (January 25, 2023) and the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' (April 21, 2023), riding on its broke back, Bollywood is facing the double whammy of its established stars all seeming to be well past their sell-by date and its scriptwriters appearing to be completely out of touch with the paradigm shift in consumer preferences.

The tanking of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' (his third in succession) -- that too on a five-day holiday weekend with no competition from the South -- has shown Bollywood for what it is worth.

For the failing stars, the writing on the wall can't get any clearer -- either reinvent yourself, like 'tragedy king' Dilip Kumar did with his comedic reinvention in 1967 blockbuster 'Ram Aur Shyam' (which, significantly in the context of what is happening today, was the remake of the 1964 Telugu film 'Ramudu Bheemudu'), or face the ignominy of fading away.

Audiences flock to see films with edgy scripts -- they have done it, across recent decades, from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darr' and 'Baazigar' to Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' to the southern hit machines 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2', 'RRR' and 'Vikram'. Or they just love getting transported to the world of fantasy, which is why the 'Baahubali' franchise has been the top of the top grosser in India, or, in the more recent past, Kichcha Sudeep's 3D sci-fi thriller 'Vikrant Rona' worked so well.

It is for this reason alone that 'Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has done better than most Hindi films this year. It also explains the successive successes of 'Avengers: Infinity War (2018), 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022).