Rihanna's beau A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault and weapons charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault and weapons charges stemming from a fight he had with a former rapper friend in Los Angeles.

Rocky, who wore a navy blue suit and sparkling diamond earrings, was trailed by three bodyguards as he arrived at LA criminal court for his arraignment, reports nypost.com.

The 33-year-old Manhattan native, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing two gunshots in the direction of one time 'A$AP Mob' rap collective member A$AP Relli in November.

He walked with a swagger to the podium inside the courtroom and struck a pose with his head cocked back before entering the plea through his lawyer, Sara Kaplan.