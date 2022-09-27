Salman Khan quashes rumors of him getting Rs 1,000 crore for 'Bigg Boss 16'

Salman Khan candidly answered questions about the many rumors that are circulating about him, starting with nixing the theory that he was not going to host 'Bigg Boss 16' and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore.

Speaking to journalists at the virtual media briefing, Salman said: "Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don't want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, they have no choice." By 'they', the star meant the producers of the show.

On the rumor that his fees added up to Rs 1,000 crore, he said: "I would never get this much and if in reality, I get this amount, I don't think I'd be working. I have a lot of expenses like on lawyers and because of these rumors, income-tax people will start noticing me."