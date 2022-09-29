Kanye West puts up his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner's photo as profile picture

While his move doesn't violate any rules, he did it to provoke 'The Kardashians' star. It was only for a moment though, as Ye has now replaced the picture of his ex-mother-in-law with a plain black image, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Before this, Kanye called out Kris in headline-making Instagram rants.

On September 1, the Yeezy designer praised Travis Scott (II) and Scott Disick for standing up against the momager.

"These my brothers I'm only one I ever seen stand up to Kris though," he wrote along with an image of Trav and Scott's name over a black screen. He then seemingly sent a message to Kris writing, "Come fight me I love pain."

The 'Donda' rapper also called out ex-wife Kim Kardashian's mother for supporting her daughters when they shot for Playboy. In the post, he admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it "destroyed" his family.

"Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie Jenner) and Kim do," the 45-year-old hip-hop star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Kylie's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel.