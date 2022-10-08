Rings of Power: Showrunners of the 'most expensive series' discuss the enigma behind 'Dark Lord Sauron'

Further adding to McKay, Payne said that fans have speculated some important characteristics of the sinister and his disguise, which is what the writers also anticipated. He said, "It's another Tolkien (English author J.R.R. Tolkien) thing where when a shadow spreads - which is part of what is happening in our show - it affects everyone's relationships. Even Frodo and Sam. They're the best friends in all of Middle-earth, yet they started to mistrust each other because that's a manifestation of that shadow."

He further mentioned, "So having an audience suspect this person or that person could be Sauron is drawing them into that thing where the shadow is overcoming all of us and making us suspicious of each other."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is currently available to stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The series will conclude with an epic finale on October 14. (KB/IANS)