House of the Dragon: Show approaches its penultimate episode titled 'The Green Council'

After the end of the first season of 'Rings of Power' fans are left with HBO's 'family-drama' 'House of the Dragon'. It may not have 'elves' and 'dwarves' like Amazon's big-budget saga but surely the internal politics of the incestuous Targaryens and their mighty dragons are more than enough for the next few weeks before the season bids adieu.

'House of the Dragon' has spent a good amount of time in setting the path towards the infamous 'Targaryen Civil War' also known as 'Dance of the Dragons'. With the season approaching its end, it has become clear that the 'Greens' (House Hightower) and the 'Blacks' (House Targaryen) are on a collision course.

Just like 'Game of Thrones' the show has become a topic of discussion on social media for its unexpected deaths, gory murders, and incestuous relationships.

'Game of Thrones' was known for killing off its main characters, sending the fans into shock. The execution of Ned Stark and 'The Red Wedding' still haunt its loyal fanbase.

'House of the Dragon' is yet to tread on that path. As of now, after eight episodes, pretty much every major character is expected to make it to the season finale.

But there is one small problem!

The penultimate episode!

'Game of Thrones' was known for adding great shock value when it came to penultimate episodes. Everyone remembers what Daeneyrs Targaryen did in Episode 6 of Season 8.

As the show approaches its first penultimate episode titled 'The Green Council' the fate of its major characters looks in jeopardy.

'The Green Council' airs on October 16th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are gearing up to see 'things to fall apart'.