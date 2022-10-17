House of the Dragon: 'Loyalty', 'Valour', and 'Grotesque' are the words that define 'The Green Council'

The King is dead!

Episode 9 of 'House of the Dragon' is the one where the chain of events were expected to take a sharp turn, and they did, in a major way. The show is on its way to depict one of the most iconic events in the history of Westeros- 'Dance of the Dragons'.

It is clear that the the 'Blacks' and the 'Greens' are on a collision course and nothing can stop it.

Apparently, the first penultimate episode of this show does not feature any major war (like Game of Thrones) but, nevertheless it seems like the fans have already given a thumbs up.

Here are some spoiler free reactions on Twitter-