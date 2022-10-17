Entertainment

House of the Dragon: 'Loyalty', 'Valour', and 'Grotesque' are the words that define 'The Green Council'

*No Spoilers* 'House of the Dragon' is nearing its end. 'The Green Council' is another addition to a series of riveting and compelling episodes.
Emily Carey (Right) and Milly Alcock (Left) in a still from 'House of the Dragon'.IANS
Kunal Bahuguna

The King is dead!

Episode 9 of 'House of the Dragon' is the one where the chain of events were expected to take a sharp turn, and they did, in a major way. The show is on its way to depict one of the most iconic events in the history of Westeros- 'Dance of the Dragons'.

It is clear that the the 'Blacks' and the 'Greens' are on a collision course and nothing can stop it.

Apparently, the first penultimate episode of this show does not feature any major war (like Game of Thrones) but, nevertheless it seems like the fans have already given a thumbs up.

Here are some spoiler free reactions on Twitter-

  • Apparently, 'The Queen That Never Was' got her best defining moment

  • All hail the loyal 'Old Guards'

  • And the disdain for this 'once loved' man grows day by day

  • No words for this 'Shakesperean' level macabre (Watch at your own risk)

'House of the Dragon' bids adieu with its finale next Monday. The second season is not expected any time before late 2023 or 2024.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

