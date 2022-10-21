'RRR in Japan: 'Megastar' Ram Charan spends time with school kids in Japan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is having the most memorable time in Japan while promoting his blockbuster film 'RRR'. Ahead of the movie's theatrical release in Japan, Ram Charan has been busy meeting his fans and admirers over there.

The Indian diaspora and Japanese fans have been showering him with love. While promoting the film, he along with his wife Upasna visited India International School in Tokyo, where he was warmly welcomed by the students.