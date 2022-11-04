Rapper Kanye West is giving up talking and sex for a month

He added: "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month."

But minutes after posting the message, the 'Praise God' hitmaker shared several tweets.

He concluded with: "I'm a bit sleepy but tomorrow...: ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise."

It comes after Kanye was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star's account had been restored.

The 51-year-old businessman wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."