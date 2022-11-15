Game of Thrones Animated Series “Coming Along Great”

By Demi

Following the success of the original Game of Thrones series and the House of the Dragon spin-off series, it has been reported that there are three animated series in the works. Creator, George RR Martin has said that the shows are “coming along great” and the “concept art is absolutely stunning.”

Game of Thrones first aired in 2011, winning plaudits and generally positive reviews for its fantasy setting and adult themes. HBO, which aired the series, enjoyed further success with the spin-off, House of the Dragon.

Animated Spin-Offs

Buoyed by the success of the live-action series, HBO is in the process of developing at least two, but potentially even three, animated spin-offs. And with plans for an additional two live-action series, the Thrones universe is set for serious expansion. Where House of the Dragon gave viewers a history and backstory to the Targaryen house, at least one of the new animated series will take the universe in a different direction.

The Golden Empire

One project that looks to be getting the green light is an animated series based on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti. It has the working title The Golden Empire and is heavily influenced by the empires of Ancient China. It is largely unrelated to other events or the specific timeline of Game of Thrones, allowing for further expansion.

Following leaks regarding The Golden Empire, Martin confirmed the story to be true. The creator went on to say that he was unable to “say a word about the other shows” before teasing fans by adding “not yet”.

Failed Pilots and Cancellations

Not all planned series and expansions get off the ground. Despite costing around $30 million to make, the spin-off series Blood Moon was canceled after the pilot episode failed to generate the desired spark in test audiences.

The interest in the Game of Thrones universe means rumors abound. Eagle-eyed spectators noticed earlier this year that two animated series, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, were removed from production company Startling Inc’s website. Although their cancellation hasn’t been confirmed, some have taken it to mean that they won’t see the light of day.

What’s Next?

The Thrones universe has come a long way since its launch. The first series of Game of Thrones aired in 2011 and didn’t enjoy the most auspicious of starts. The initial season garnered an average of just 2.5 million same-day viewers. However, the popularity of the show improved as it went on. The final series had nearly 12 million viewers on HBO alone. 44 million people watched it on all platforms.

Thanks to the success of the original, House of the Dragon enjoyed a much brighter start with nearly 10 million people watching episode one. Its success means that season two has been confirmed and is expected to air in 2024.

Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon over its eight-series run, and the success of the House of the Dragon spin-off means that viewers can expect a lot more from the Thrones universe in the coming years.