'Squid Game' contestants slam 'inhumane' conditions on set

The reality show version of the streamer's hit drama 'Squid Game' is proving to be an ordeal for the contestants.

Some 228 contestants, who were immediately eliminated from 'Squid Game: The Challenge' on January 23 in a game of 'Red Light Green Light', provided a memorable story for tabloids, reports 'Variety'.

The story made it to the front page of the British tabloid 'The Sun', whose January 25 splash read 'Squid Game Horror in the UK'.

The story described how contestants on the reality show -- produced by Studio Lambert, the same company behind the massive hit, 'The Traitors' and 'The Garden', had been left freezing in a cavernous airplane hanger in Bedford, playing a seemingly interminable game where they had to hold statue-like poses for almost 30 minutes.