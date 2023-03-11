Hrithik Roshan says 'Once you give fitness enough time, magical things happen'

"Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n the gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy."

He added: "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."

'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release next year. (KB/IANS)