Hrithik Roshan says 'Once you give fitness enough time, magical things happen'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his big biceps and spoke about the importance of food, sleep, and meditation being as important as a physical workout to maintain the perfect physique.
The actor, who is currently busy with his next film 'Fighter', dropped the picture on Instagram and wrote: "When the diet n sleep score is on point, it feels so good. Took this in November 2022.
"Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n the gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy."
He added: "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."
'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release next year. (KB/IANS)