The Film RRR Gets 1mn Footfalls in Japan

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country.



The Ram Charan and NTR Jr.-starrer film was released in October last year. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared news about the movie getting 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run.



The tweet read: "#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run."



An excited Rajamouli too wrote: "Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan."



It was in February, when the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' was feted with the 95th Oscar award in the Original Song category. It also brought home a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award honour.



'RRR' also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.



Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. [IANS/JS]

