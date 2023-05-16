Robert De Niro to SRK: Actors who influenced Vijay Varma to play grey characters

In the series, Vijay plays the role of a serial murderer, who targets young women from lower castes, manipulates them making them fall in love with him before he murders them.



He added: "Even the earlier works of Amitabh Bachchan sir or Shah Rukh Khan sir, you see them playing morally dubious characters with shades of darkness and very human tendencies of anger and violence."



"For all my earlier characters, they had some level of humanity to them even Hamza, he was abusive and toxic but he loved Badrunissa. But, for this character of mine in 'Dahaad', he has no humanity, he is cold-blooded. So, I went all out as an actor for this one."



'Dahaad' is streaming on Prime Video. [IANS/NS]