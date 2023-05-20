SRK to Sameer Wankhede: 'My son needs reformation'

Purported WhatsApp chats between Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have surfaced, in which the latter pleads for his son Aryan Khan, stating that he needs 'reformation'.





Wankhede presently finds himself in a precarious position as allegations have emerged that he attempted to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange of releasing his son Aryan Khan, who was accused in the Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case in October 2021.



In the chats, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly said that his son's part was miniscule in the entire case.



In the chats, SRK requests for Wankhede's help in making his son Aryan Khan a 'better person'. These chats have been submitted by Wankhede as proof to claim that he was not involved in any kind of corruption.



"All he (Aryan Khan) needs is reformation and for that he has had his quota and I will also follow suit with what we talked in terms of making him a better person. Please man, I beg you there is nothing from my side that is participant in the vested interests. I went out of my way and without even knowing them called and begged them not to involve my child in their politics. The people here and also the person in the North. I spoke as a father to them and even chided them that they are harming my kid in their selfish interests," read a message reportedly sent by Shah Rukh Khan to Wankhede.